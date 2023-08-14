 Skip to main content
William Hopper named district attorney for Fifth Circuit Court

William "Adam" Hopper

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed William Hopper as the district attorney for the Fifth Circuit Court District.

Hopper is from Grenada. He’ll begin on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and serve the remainder of Doug Evans’ term following his resignation in June.

District Five encompasses Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster and Winston counties.

Hopper has served as an assistant district attorney in Grenada since 2006.

