West Point Police trying to identify drive-by shooter

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A shooter is on the run after a 17-year-old was wounded in a weekend drive-by shooting in West Point.
According to West Point Police, the shooting happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Airport Road and U.S. Highway 45 Alternate.
Detective Mary Huggins said someone pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle at the intersection and opened fire. Five bullets struck the victim’s vehicle.
Police don't have a definitive description of the shooter yet.
The intersection is often very busy. Huggins said stray bullets could have struck other motorists or nearby homes.
She said the victim has undergone surgery for his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Point Police Department at 662-494-1244 or call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.