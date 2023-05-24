 Skip to main content
West-McIntosh named new principal at Carver Elementary in Tupelo

April West-McIntosh

April West-McIntosh, Source: Tupelo Public School District.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — April West-McIntosh has been named the new principal at Carver Elementary in Tupelo.

The Tupelo Public School District Board of Trustees approved the hiring during a special called board meeting on Wednesday morning.

The Vardaman native has been with the school district for 21 years.

She spent 15 years as an elementary school teacher, four years as an assistant principal at Tupelo Middle School and two years as an assistant principal at Lawhon Elementary School.

She replaces Christy Carroll who will hold the same position at Thomas Street Elementary School, also in Tupelo.

