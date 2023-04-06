West Amory Community Center opens up relief center for tornado victims

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Pallets of bottled water, boxes of canned soup, even packages of diapers.
The West Amory Community Center is packed with disaster relief supplies of all kinds.
Supplies have rolled in over the past 15 days to help victims of the recent storms.
Volunteers continue to hand out items as they come in. Food, water and cleaning supplies are in big demand.
"We are Amory-strong here,” Alderman at Large Joe McGonagill said. “You let anything happen here, our community, everybody comes together. It doesn't matter what ward you are in. Everybody works as one here. Everybody shares everything. Everybody comes together. We have great people. We have great churches."
The community center will be closed on Friday, April 7 but will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.