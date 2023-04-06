 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton
TN, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood,
Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

West Amory Community Center opens up relief center for tornado victims

  • Updated
  • 0

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Pallets of bottled water, boxes of canned soup, even packages of diapers.

The West Amory Community Center is packed with disaster relief supplies of all kinds.

Tornado relief supplies at the West Amory Community Center in Amory, MS.

Tornado relief supplies at the West Amory Community Center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: April 6, 2023.

Supplies have rolled in over the past 15 days to help victims of the recent storms.

Volunteers continue to hand out items as they come in. Food, water and cleaning supplies are in big demand.

"We are Amory-strong here,” Alderman at Large Joe McGonagill said. “You let anything happen here, our community, everybody comes together. It doesn't matter what ward you are in. Everybody works as one here. Everybody shares everything. Everybody comes together. We have great people. We have great churches."

Tornado relief workers at West Amory Community Center in Amory, MS.

Tornado relief workers at the West Amory Community Center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: April 6, 2023.

The community center will be closed on Friday, April 7 but will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

