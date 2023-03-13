 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weekend storms left damage in Winona and Montgomery County

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage at Circle K gas station in Winona, Mississippi

Storm damage at a Circle K gas station in Winona, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 13, 2023.

As storms swept through the weekend, high and powerful winds caused much damage.

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — As storms swept through the weekend, high and powerful winds caused much damage.

High winds damaged the canopy at the Circle K gas station off Highway 82.

The gas station’s manager said it happened shortly after midnight Sunday.

Crews spent Monday securing the structure. The store manager said it seems to be repairable.

Montgomery County EMA Director Allan Pratt reported damage in other parts of the county, such as trees on doors and road damage.

He said this happened in the northern part of the county near the Eskridge community.

Fortunately, authorities reported no injuries.

Tags

Chris Nalls is from Carrollton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you