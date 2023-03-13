Weekend storms left damage in Winona and Montgomery County

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — As storms swept through the weekend, high and powerful winds caused much damage.
High winds damaged the canopy at the Circle K gas station off Highway 82.
The gas station’s manager said it happened shortly after midnight Sunday.
Crews spent Monday securing the structure. The store manager said it seems to be repairable.
Montgomery County EMA Director Allan Pratt reported damage in other parts of the county, such as trees on doors and road damage.
He said this happened in the northern part of the county near the Eskridge community.
Fortunately, authorities reported no injuries.