...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Webster County sheriff anticipates construction of new jail

  • Updated
Webster County jail

Webster County, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 13, 2023.

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Webster County sheriff said the county has the money, land and all that's needed to begin work on a new jail.

The new jailhouse will sit behind the Webster County courthouse in Walthall.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the new jail will house more than just officers and inmates.

It’ll also house the county’s 911 service and justice court.

"Basically, you'll have all your county offices except Human Resources here at Walthall."

An official start date has not been set but the sheriff hopes to turn dirt very soon.

Gore said the USDA helped pay for the new jail through a rural development grant to the tune of $3 million.

