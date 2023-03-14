Webster County sheriff anticipates construction of new jail

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Webster County sheriff said the county has the money, land and all that's needed to begin work on a new jail.
The new jailhouse will sit behind the Webster County courthouse in Walthall.
Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the new jail will house more than just officers and inmates.
It’ll also house the county’s 911 service and justice court.
"Basically, you'll have all your county offices except Human Resources here at Walthall."
An official start date has not been set but the sheriff hopes to turn dirt very soon.
Gore said the USDA helped pay for the new jail through a rural development grant to the tune of $3 million.