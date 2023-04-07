WeatherCall alert saved Pontotoc family

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — A Ripley football coach who lives in Pontotoc said his family is fortunate to be alive following last week’s tornado.
Rob Allen said he and his family were asleep when the storm rolled through on March 31. They then received a WTVA WeatherCall alert.
Allen said he and his wife rounded up the family and got into the laundry room just before the tornado hit.
The storm lifted off the roof right above their son's bedroom. His home is among several that received damage during the deadly storm.
Not everyone was fortunate to survive. The storm killed one man.
