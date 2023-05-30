WATCH - Columbus Police holding 1 p.m. news conference about deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — The Columbus Police Department will hold a 1 p.m. news conference on the weekend mass shooting at a sports bar.
The shooting happened late Friday night at the Inferno sports bar on Highway 45. The bar is adjacent to the Bill Russell Ford dealership.
One person died and four others were wounded.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the man who died as Devin Thompson, 33, of Columbus.
Shooting suspect Undra Lamorris Williams, 30, surrendered to law enforcement Saturday evening.
"This was not a random act of violence," Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. "There was an ongoing disagreement with those involved, and they happened to see each other at the business."