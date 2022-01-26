Walmart donates $60K to Ashley's Angels

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - A major U.S. retailer is helping a local manufacturer with its annual holiday giveaway program.
On Wednesday, the Walmart store in Pontotoc presented a $60,000 check to Ashley's Angels, which is an all-volunteer non-profit organization.
Ashley Furniture created the program more than two decades ago to make the holidays brighter for area children who are in-need.
The money will help with the purchase of next year's gifts.
Ashley’s Angels is currently set up with 65 local schools and counselors.
It was able to help 428 children with Christmas in 2021.