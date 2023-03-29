Volunteers needed in Wren for storm cleanup

WREN, Miss. (WTVA) — Volunteers are working to lift up the community of Wren following last week’s deadly tornado.
The EF-3 twister tore through the community, destroying homes and killing a father and his young daughter.
"It's been stressful, but it's been good in a way because we done had so much help with family, different people from other areas coming out, helping out," Lakesha Nabors said.
She lost her home in the storm.
The Monroe County Board of Supervisors wants to emphasize that small communities like Wren are in desperate need of help over the coming weeks.
"On a daily basis, food is needed, water is needed, the basic necessities of life, they're needed,” Supervisor Hosea Bogan said. “This is a tight community. They know how to be grateful for what is being done for them."
He said the following roads need help with debris cleanup and more: McAllister Road, White Rock Road, Tumblin Road, Tumblin Circle, Little Coontail Road, Whatley Road and Egypt Road.
If you’d like to volunteer to help in Wren, please sign up at the old armory in Amory at 101 S 9th Street South.