Volunteer firefighters needed at Southeast Chickasaw VFD

BUENA VISTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteer firefighters are needed now more than ever before.
They not only provide fire protection to their communities, but a properly-staffed department can also help keep homeowners' insurance rates down.
It isn’t just a young person’s job; the average age continues to increase.
Southeast Chickasaw Volunteer Fire Chief Jennifer Williams said volunteers are always needed, not just fighting fires and responding to medical calls, but helping with fundraising, cleaning and repairs.
Contact your local volunteer fire department to learn how you can help.