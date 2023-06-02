Vietnam veteran charged with murder in Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — An elderly man accused of killing his neighbor in Corinth made his first court appearance Friday morning.
Corinth Police charged Robert Allen with the murder of William Martin Lewis, 74. He received a $250,000 bond. The judge set a preliminary hearing for June 12.
Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker said Allen allegedly killed his neighbor Thursday on South Tate Street. A motive has not been released.
Allen then fled in a pickup truck. The Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped him a short time later in Union County.
Related - Corinth murder suspect captured in Union County
Tucker said Allen is a Vietnam War veteran and a recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart medal.