Vietnam veteran charged with murder in Corinth

  • Updated
Corinth murder suspect Robert Allen appears in court on June 2, 2023

Corinth murder suspect Robert Allen (center) appears in court on June 2, 2023.

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — An elderly man accused of killing his neighbor in Corinth made his first court appearance Friday morning.

Corinth Police charged Robert Allen with the murder of William Martin Lewis, 74. He received a $250,000 bond. The judge set a preliminary hearing for June 12.

Corinth Police Chief Landon Tucker said Allen allegedly killed his neighbor Thursday on South Tate Street. A motive has not been released.

Allen then fled in a pickup truck. The Mississippi Highway Patrol stopped him a short time later in Union County.

Arrest of Robert Allen in Union County, MS

Robert Allen's pickup truck (left) was stopped at the intersection of Highway 370 and Union County Road 175. Photo Date: June 1, 2023.

Tucker said Allen is a Vietnam War veteran and a recipient of four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart medal.

