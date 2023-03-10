Victim shot once Thursday night near Shannon

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators are working to locate the person or persons responsible for a shooting Thursday evening in Lee County.
The shooting happened sometime before 9:30 on Drive 124 near County Road 115, a few miles southwest of Shannon.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the victim was shot once in the torso and the wound is believed to be non-life-threatening.
“The only information we can get from the victim is that there were two Black males that were attempting some type of robbery, and during this robbery the victim was shot,” Johnson said.
He gave no other descriptions.
Johnson asks anyone with information to call 911, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-432-2622 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.