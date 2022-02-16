 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Damaged trees and limbs from the recent ice storm will be most
susceptible to falling.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles and tractor
trailers should use extra caution, especially on east-west
oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Vendors excited for Tupelo Furniture Market return

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Furniture Market is officially open.

The Market is back after it was shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman V.M. Cleveland said there will be zero award ceremonies or entertainment this time around.

He said this will help prevent a lot of people from gathering in one spot.

The trade show will also be much smaller this year. It will only be inside buildings 4, 5 and 6.

Cleveland said some vendors don’t have a lot of furniture to show because of shipping issues.

Many of them said they are just happy to be back.

“This market draws people that don’t want to go to the big markets in North Carolina,” vendor Marty Libowsky said. “And believe it or not, my company writes between 250 to 500 thousand dollars at this kind of show.”

“We just hope to have a really good market here this week, so we hope to see a lot of people,” vendor Chuck Shumake said.

The furniture trade show will end on Friday.

