Vendors excited for Tupelo Furniture Market return

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Furniture Market is officially open.
The Market is back after it was shut down in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chairman V.M. Cleveland said there will be zero award ceremonies or entertainment this time around.
He said this will help prevent a lot of people from gathering in one spot.
The trade show will also be much smaller this year. It will only be inside buildings 4, 5 and 6.
Cleveland said some vendors don’t have a lot of furniture to show because of shipping issues.
Many of them said they are just happy to be back.
“This market draws people that don’t want to go to the big markets in North Carolina,” vendor Marty Libowsky said. “And believe it or not, my company writes between 250 to 500 thousand dollars at this kind of show.”
“We just hope to have a really good market here this week, so we hope to see a lot of people,” vendor Chuck Shumake said.
The furniture trade show will end on Friday.