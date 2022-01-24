Vehicle found during search for missing New Albany man

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A vehicle was found during the search for missing New Albany man David McGill Jr.
His vehicle was found in Myrtle along County Road 14, Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards confirmed Monday afternoon.
A helicopter is being used in the search.
The 44-year-old was last seen on Friday, Jan. 21, at about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of County Road 107 in Union County.
He was last seen wearing a polo shirt, a brown leather jacket, khaki cargo pants, gray socks, white Nike shoes with a blue checkmark, and a New York Yankees hat.
The sheriff described his vehicle as a 2004 gold Buick LeSabre with Mississippi tag UNC4526.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.