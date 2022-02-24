Usage of recycling program encouraged in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville leaders are encouraging residents to get back to “going green” with their recycling program.
The program was stopped during the pandemic.
When recycling returned last year, participation numbers were down, but city leaders want that number back up.
"It's a fairly typical recycling program," Mayor Lynn Spruill said.
When they decided to restart, it was extremely costly to collect without seeing an upside on the products.
"The things that we used to recycle in some quantities are just not being reused, and that was the reason for the change in the first program,” she said. “It also became something that we are interested in monitoring to see what the level of interest is in the community."
Before the pandemic, the city did curbside pickup for recycling. Now, residents can bring their items to the sanitation department.
Steven Bailey said he's glad to see people taking an interest in recycling.
He works at the Idea Shop and said the business is looking to do more recycling for store items.
"We're partnering with a girl who is majoring in wildlife sciences here,” Bailey said. “And the goal is to kind of take some of the recycled plastic we have in town and turn that into 3-D printer filament which then we can use to produce new things."
The public can bring their items to the department Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to noon.