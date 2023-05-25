 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Subject of Silver Alert found alive just outside of Itawamba County

  • Updated
Gaynell W. Snow

Gaynell W. Snow, Source: Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Itawamba County woman whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert has been found alive in neighboring Marion County, Alabama.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson said Gaynell Snow, 82, was found late Thursday afternoon in her car.

It was located on Reedy Branch Road, which is what Lockridge Road becomes when driving from Mississippi into Alabama.

A helicopter flew her to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo

Snow had not been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The state has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fulton woman.

The alert is for Gaynell Snow, 82.

Someone last saw her on Wednesday, May 24 at approximately 4 p.m. in the 3200 block of Clay Tilden Road between Fulton and Tremont.

Someone last saw her driving north in a 2009 silver-colored Chevrolet HHR. The Mississippi license plate number is ITB8663.

Family members claim Snow suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.

