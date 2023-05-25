 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Starkville Police releases description of armed robbery suspect

Starkville Police cruiser, patrol vehicle

Starkville Police Department in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 25, 2023.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police are still looking for an unidentified man who held up a gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Police have released very few details about what happened but provided a description of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a African-American male with a slender build. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and a dark face covering.

Officers responded to Quality Fuels on 300 Highway 12 W at 8:44 a.m. Thursday morning after a man allegedly robbed the gas station at gunpoint and ran away with an undetermined amount of money.

If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, you are asked to  call Starkville Police Department.

