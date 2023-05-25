UPDATE: Starkville Police releases description of armed robbery suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Starkville Police are still looking for an unidentified man who held up a gas station at gunpoint Thursday morning.
Police have released very few details about what happened but provided a description of the suspect.
The suspect is described as a African-American male with a slender build. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and a dark face covering.
Officers responded to Quality Fuels on 300 Highway 12 W at 8:44 a.m. Thursday morning after a man allegedly robbed the gas station at gunpoint and ran away with an undetermined amount of money.
If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, you are asked to call Starkville Police Department.