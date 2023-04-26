United Way presents check to winner of $50K Giveaway

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) — The United Way of Northeast Mississippi presented a $50,000 check to the winner of its $50K Giveaway fundraiser.
Linda Nobles was announced as the winner on April 11 during a live drawing on WTVA 9 News at Noon.
“When they drew my name, I like jumped up out of the recliner, you know, on my foot. My daughter said, ‘Boy you didn't have any trouble getting up that time didn't you?’ It was so exciting though.”
She plans to put the money in a savings account.
United Way raised $375,000 from its $50K Giveaway fundraiser.