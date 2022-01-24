 Skip to main content
Union County man reported missing

  • Updated
David McGill Jr.

David McGill Jr., Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a missing man in Union County.

The man is David McGill Jr., 44, of New Albany, according to Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards.

He was last seen on Friday, Jan. 21, at about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of County Road 107 in Union County.

He was last seen wearing a polo shirt, a brown leather jacket, khaki cargo pants, gray socks, white Nike shoes with a blue checkmark, and a New York Yankees hat.

He's believed to be in a 2004 gold Buick LeSabre with Mississippi tag UNC4526.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.

