U.S. army solider gets surprise party at daughter's daycare before deployment

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A soldier soon to be deployed overseas received a patriotic sendoff by a group of 3 and 4-year-olds.

Ty Trent is getting ready for a 9-month deployment to Kuwait with the United States Army.

He came to his daughter’s daycare Friday morning for what he thought was an end-of-the-year pizza party.

Instead, his wife and the daycare had planned a surprise party to say goodbye and give thanks.

"My family means absolutely everything to me,” he said. “Between planning this and my going-away party last week, it's been a great week this last week — just to spend a little bit more time before I get to go."

Eden and her classmates put on a patriotic performance for her father.

"This is absolutely amazing. Between Kids World putting all this together, all the kids getting up there and singing and saying the Pledge of Allegiance."

