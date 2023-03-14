 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Two killed in Choctaw County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Wreck, crash

Credit: MGN

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A wreck Monday night in Choctaw County killed two people.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 10:00 on Highway 12.

A westbound pickup truck and an eastbound pickup truck collided with one another. The crash killed the drivers of both trucks.

MHP Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom identified the driver of the westbound truck as Lloyd Bell, 73, of Ackerman.

He identified the driver of the eastbound truck as Parker Jones, 30, of Ackerman.

The crash also injured a passenger in Jones’ truck.

