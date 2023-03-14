Two killed in Choctaw County crash

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - A wreck Monday night in Choctaw County killed two people.
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), the wreck happened shortly before 10:00 on Highway 12.
A westbound pickup truck and an eastbound pickup truck collided with one another. The crash killed the drivers of both trucks.
MHP Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom identified the driver of the westbound truck as Lloyd Bell, 73, of Ackerman.
He identified the driver of the eastbound truck as Parker Jones, 30, of Ackerman.
The crash also injured a passenger in Jones’ truck.