Two killed after tree fell on vehicle in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people died Sunday after a tree fell on top of their vehicle in Lowndes County.
The crash happened shortly before 2:18 p.m. on Highway 50, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the tree first hit a semi-truck and then struck a pickup truck occupied by Gene Lang, 43, and Donna Lang, 44, of Columbus.
The Langs' truck then ran off the road and struck some trees.
Gene Lang died on impact and Donna Lang died soon after. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.