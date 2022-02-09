Two in custody, one wanted for Tupelo armed robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Two women are in custody and a third suspect is still wanted in connection to a November robbery at a Tupelo apartment.
The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2021, at an apartment on Nation Hills Drive where Morgan Fisher, 17, of Tupelo, and Kayla Guerrero, 33, of Blue Springs, allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and tied him up.
The victim described them as guests.
Fisher, Guerrero and a third suspect, 39-year-old Rodney Fisher of Tupelo, then left with the victim’s car, according to Tupelo police.
The car was found on Nov. 17 in Itawamba County.
The investigation led to the women’s capture. They face armed robbery, kidnapping and auto theft charges.
Rodney Fisher, who faces the same charges, remains on the run. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.
Note: Police did not release a picture of Morgan Fisher because of her age.