Two Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated Friday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two Habitat for Humanity homes were dedicated Friday morning in Tupelo.
The new homes are on Nelle Street near Rankin Elementary.
The properties are part of a quarter-million-dollar community investment.
Habitat for Humanity raised money to build the homes through corporate and individual donations. Grant money was also used.
"I'm getting a four-bedroom, two-bath [house] and I'm excited,” Quabreka Pruitt said. “It's so awesome. I'm ready for it. I'm happy. I'm ready to get in here."
Habitat homes are affordable because the non-profit is able to sell the home back to the homeowner at cost. The homes are also interest-free.
Volunteers did about 70% of the work at these two builds.