...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to over 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri
and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Driving on east west oriented roadways
could become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Two Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated Friday in Tupelo

Habitat for Humanity house in Tupelo, MS

Habitat for Humanity house in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: March 24, 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two Habitat for Humanity homes were dedicated Friday morning in Tupelo.

The new homes are on Nelle Street near Rankin Elementary.

The properties are part of a quarter-million-dollar community investment.

Habitat for Humanity raised money to build the homes through corporate and individual donations. Grant money was also used.

"I'm getting a four-bedroom, two-bath [house] and I'm excited,” Quabreka Pruitt said. “It's so awesome. I'm ready for it. I'm happy. I'm ready to get in here."

Habitat homes are affordable because the non-profit is able to sell the home back to the homeowner at cost. The homes are also interest-free.

Volunteers did about 70% of the work at these two builds.

