Two arrests made for Starkville shooting

  • Updated
Jordan Young, Javion Rice

Jordan Young (left), Javion Rice. Source: Starkville Police Department.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Two arrests have been made following a weekend shooting in Starkville.

Starkville Police arrested Jordan Young, 17, of Starkville, and Javion Rice, 18, of Crawford.

The shooting happened Saturday night at a Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

A teenage male was wounded.

Police initially said the victim is 17 years old but later issued a correction: the victim is 18 years old.

The victim remains in stable condition, according to Police.

The suspects and victim knew each other before the shooting occurred, according to Police.

