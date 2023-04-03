Two arrests made for Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Two arrests have been made following a weekend shooting in Starkville.
Starkville Police arrested Jordan Young, 17, of Starkville, and Javion Rice, 18, of Crawford.
The shooting happened Saturday night at a Sprint Mart store at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.
A teenage male was wounded.
Police initially said the victim is 17 years old but later issued a correction: the victim is 18 years old.
The victim remains in stable condition, according to Police.
The suspects and victim knew each other before the shooting occurred, according to Police.