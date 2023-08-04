Two arrests made after hospital shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people face charges following Monday’s shooting outside the hospital in Columbus.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and District Attorney Scott Colom held a news conference Friday morning during which they announced two arrests.
They identified the alleged shooters as Gavin Fields, 23, and Dustin Pope, 20, both of Artesia.
Each suspect faces six counts of aggravated assault and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of North Leigh Road, the police chief said on Monday. The road is right next to the hospital’s parking lot.
Daughtry said the incident involved several individuals in two vehicles. Four people were injured. No hospital staff or patients were hurt. Two of the shooting victims are out of the hospital.
Daughtry said Fields and Pope are brothers and were in the same vehicle. He said everyone knew each other and the shooting was the result of a previous incident.
