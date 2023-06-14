Two arrested, one wanted for Columbus armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are in custody and one person remains at large in connection to an armed robbery in Columbus.
Columbus Police officers arrested Zachary Antwan Slaughter and Theodis Brown on Saturday, June 10.
The robbery happened on May 27 at a house in the 2700 block of Highway 45 North.
Slaughter, Brown and Da’Quavious Roberston entered the house after being invited inside to use the bathroom, according to the Columbus Police Department.
They then allegedly held a small girl at gunpoint and demanded money, which they left with. No one was hurt.
Robertson has yet to be arrested.