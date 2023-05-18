TVA makes donation, employees provide tornado aid in Monroe County

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) donated $100,000 to the disaster relief fund in Monroe County.
Approximately 1,000 employees are also providing aid in Monroe County. They gathered Thursday morning at the Amory Regional Museum.
"TVA does not have stockholders, so everything we do is given back to our communities," Government Relations Manager Amy Tate said.
A deadly EF-3 tornado wrecked Amory and killed a Wren man and his young daughter on March 24-25.
On top of all this, TVA is also celebrating its 90th anniversary. President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the TVA Act on May 18, 1933.
TVA provides power to millions of people across the South, including 36 counties in north Mississippi.