 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo working to restore power to Cooper Tire plant after tornado

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado damage at Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: April 3, 2023.

Tornado damage at Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: April 3, 2023.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo is working to restore power to Cooper Tire after Saturday morning's tornado.

The storm severely damaged the facility, tore down power lines, peeled roofs off buildings and scattered building materials such as insulation.

Tornado damage at Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: April 3, 2023.

Tornado damage at Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: April 3, 2023.

Since then, the city has been working to restore power and get Cooper Tire back in operation.

Tornado damage at Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS

Tornado damage at Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: April 3, 2023.

Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said the storm destroyed three 13,000-volt lines on the west side of Cooper Tire on Green Street.

Tornado damage at Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: April 3, 2023.

Tornado damage at Cooper Tire in Tupelo, MS. Photo Date: April 3, 2023.

He also said the storm damaged 19 power poles.

Timmons later said power to Cooper Tire should be restored by Tuesday.

Tags

Reporter

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

Recommended for you