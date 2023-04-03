Tupelo working to restore power to Cooper Tire plant after tornado

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo is working to restore power to Cooper Tire after Saturday morning's tornado.
The storm severely damaged the facility, tore down power lines, peeled roofs off buildings and scattered building materials such as insulation.
Since then, the city has been working to restore power and get Cooper Tire back in operation.
Tupelo Water and Light Director Johnny Timmons said the storm destroyed three 13,000-volt lines on the west side of Cooper Tire on Green Street.
He also said the storm damaged 19 power poles.
Timmons later said power to Cooper Tire should be restored by Tuesday.