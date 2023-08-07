 Skip to main content
Tupelo woman said scammer targeted her as she searched for missing pet

  • Updated
  • 0

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — There are few things more heartbreaking than losing a pet.

Being scammed by people who claim to have found a missing pet is one of them.

Scammers are banking on the fact that a pet owner will be too excited and will act irrationally.

A Tupelo woman almost fell victim to this. Tony Doyle’s dog Diesel disappeared for three days after escaping under a fence.

She asked for help on Facebook. Little did she know that social media post made her an easy target for scammers.

"About 10:00 we got a text message from somebody saying, ‘Hey, I know where your dog is. It's at my neighbor’s house.’”

The scammer, claiming to have purchased dog food and a dog bed prior to contacting Doyle, would not provide an address until receiving reimbursement.

"They sent me an Apple Pay request through text message for $65," Doyle said.

That's when she knew something was fishy.

"OK this is a scam. They don't know anything."

Her gut was right but she kept talking to the scammer. After all, she wanted to find her dog.

She asked for a picture of Diesel but instead of a picture she received another request for money.

"For that let down, it was a rollercoaster. It was real high. Yes, somebody knows something cause we hadn't gotten anything and then that was just a huge let down."

Diesel has since been found. However, here are some tips:

Anyone offering a reward should not list a monetary amount. If someone claims to have found a missing pet, ask for a picture. Don’t hand out any money until the missing pet has been safely returned.

