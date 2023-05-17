Tupelo walk aimed to bring awareness to veteran homelessness

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — There are 38,000 homeless military veterans nationwide, according to VA.gov.
A walk was held Wednesday morning in Tupelo to raise awareness of this issue.
The walk took place at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall at Veterans Park.
Hannah Maharey, the chairperson for the Tupelo Homeless Task Force, said two mute veterans currently live on the streets in Tupelo.
She said the Task Force is working with the individuals to get them into some type of housing.
“We're lucky to be able to do awareness events like this, but at the Homeless Task Force, we really talk about causes and effects of homelessness here in our community and what we can do to address it. "