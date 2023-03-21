 Skip to main content
Tupelo Waffle House shooting suspect is on federal probation

  • Updated
Courtney Mikale Jamison

Picture of Courtney Mikale Jamison. Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The suspect wanted for last week’s shooting at a Waffle House in Tupelo has a lengthy rap sheet.

Courtney Jamison pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and a gun charge in Illinois in 2013.

He got out of federal prison in 2020. He’s still on supervised federal probation.

Tupelo Police have yet to announce his arrest.

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Waffle House on South Gloster Street near the hospital. One person was wounded.

Feb. 17, 2023, shooting at Waffle House in Tupelo, Mississippi

The shooting happened at the Waffle House on South Gloster Street in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 17, 2023.

