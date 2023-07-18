 Skip to main content
Tupelo teen accused of shooting into home

  • Updated
  • 0
Tupelo Police Department cruiser, patrol vehicle

Tupelo Police Department in Tupelo, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 9, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager is accused of shooting into a Tupelo home early Saturday morning, July 15.

Tupelo Police officers arrested Quintaveon Armstrong, 17, of Tupelo, the same day shortly after 1:45 a.m.

He’s accused of shooting into a home in the 2000 block of Beasley Drive in the Haven Acres neighborhood. Police reported no injuries.

Officers made the arrest during a traffic stop and seized two stolen guns, according to Police.

Armstrong will be tried as an adult. Three other individuals may face charges.

