Tupelo teen accused of shooting into home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager is accused of shooting into a Tupelo home early Saturday morning, July 15.
Tupelo Police officers arrested Quintaveon Armstrong, 17, of Tupelo, the same day shortly after 1:45 a.m.
He’s accused of shooting into a home in the 2000 block of Beasley Drive in the Haven Acres neighborhood. Police reported no injuries.
Officers made the arrest during a traffic stop and seized two stolen guns, according to Police.
Armstrong will be tried as an adult. Three other individuals may face charges.