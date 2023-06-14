 Skip to main content
Tupelo Schools and ICC working together to give students early access to nursing program

TPSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Picou (left) and ICC President Dr. Jay Allen signed an agreement to kickstart the Associate Degree Nursing Preferred Candidacy Middle College program

TPSD Superintendent Dr. Robert Picou (left) and ICC President Dr. Jay Allen signed an agreement to kickstart the Associate Degree Nursing Preferred Candidacy Middle College program. Photo Date: June 14, 2023. Credit: C.J. Adams/ICC.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District is working with Itawamba Community College (ICC) to give its students early entry into the college’s nursing program.

The two formally signed an agreement Wednesday morning to kickstart the Associate Degree Nursing Preferred Candidacy Middle College program, which begins in the fall.

ICC instructional coordinator Brandi McCraw said nursing students typically take their prerequisites as entering college freshmen.

The new program will allow Tupelo students to take those prerequisites while still in high school.

Those nursing students will be on track to finish the program early.

"With this program we have the opportunity to turn out quality nursing students a year earlier than what we normally would with them taking the prerequisites while they're still in high school,” McCraw said.

Avery Hilliard joined WTVA in December 2022. The Memphis native holds degrees from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Mississippi.

