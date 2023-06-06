Tupelo School District offering free meals during summer break

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — One in six Tupelo children don’t have access to the food they need.
Kids who don’t have proper nutrition during the summer are more likely to experience learning loss.
The Tupelo Public School District is offering the summer food service program.
This program provides free breakfast and lunch for children 18 years of age and younger at participating sites.
At Tupelo Middle School, free meals are available in the cafeteria during meal service times.
Director of Nutrition Services Lynne Rogers said she continues to see a need for the program year-in and year-out.
The summer food service program ends June 29 at the Tupelo Middle School cafeteria.