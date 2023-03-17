Tupelo Police investigating Waffle House shooting that wounded one person

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting early Friday morning at a Waffle House in Tupelo wounded one person.
The shooting happened at the Waffle House on Gloster Street near the hospital.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the shooting happened shortly before 2:00.
He said approximately 20 people were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting.
The shooting victim was standing at the front door and later drove to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the police chief added.
Investigators found rifle and pistol shell casings at the scene.
Police have not announced any arrests.