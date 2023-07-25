 Skip to main content
Tupelo Police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, July 25.

The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 in the area of The Oaks apartments on Green Tee Road.

They found evidence of a shooting but found no gunshot victims, according to police.

Instead, they found a man suffering from an injury after he ran through a fence.

Officers detained a person of interest. Police did not identify the individual.

WTVA 9 News captured video of first responders at J&A Towing, which is very close to the apartments.

Shooting in Tupelo, MS near Green Tee Road on July 25, 2023

First responders seen at J&A Towing along South Gloster Street in Tupelo, MS. The business is near Green Tee Road. Photo Date: July 25, 2023.

