Tupelo Police investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, July 25.
The shooting happened shortly before 3:30 in the area of The Oaks apartments on Green Tee Road.
They found evidence of a shooting but found no gunshot victims, according to police.
Instead, they found a man suffering from an injury after he ran through a fence.
Officers detained a person of interest. Police did not identify the individual.
WTVA 9 News captured video of first responders at J&A Towing, which is very close to the apartments.