Tupelo Police investigating afternoon shooting

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon, July 25.
Very little information is known at this time.
However, Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said the shooting happened on or near Green Tee Road on the south side of the city.
One person may have been injured.
Police, firefighters and medics were seen at J&A Towing on South Gloster Street, which is near Green Tee Road.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Note: The map shows the general location of Green Tee Road and may not represent the exact location where the shooting happened.