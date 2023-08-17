Tupelo police identify Union County man accused of robbing store clerk

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Union County man is accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint in Tupelo.
Tupelo police identified the suspect as Dallas White, 25, of Blue Springs.
The armed robbery happened Wednesday, Aug. 16 at a gas station on McCullough Boulevard. Police did not identify the store.
Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the store with a knife, stole the clerk’s car keys and cell phone and then forced the clerk to lay down on a bathroom floor.
White allegedly stole the clerk’s vehicle, according to Tupelo police.
A Pontotoc police officer later saw the vehicle, chased after it and managed to arrest White.
Tupelo police charged him with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle. He’s being held in jail without bond.