Tupelo police identify Union County man accused of robbing store clerk

Dallas White

Dallas White, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Union County man is accused of robbing a gas station clerk at knifepoint in Tupelo.

Tupelo police identified the suspect as Dallas White, 25, of Blue Springs.

The armed robbery happened Wednesday, Aug. 16 at a gas station on McCullough Boulevard. Police did not identify the store.

Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the store with a knife, stole the clerk’s car keys and cell phone and then forced the clerk to lay down on a bathroom floor.

White allegedly stole the clerk’s vehicle, according to Tupelo police.

A Pontotoc police officer later saw the vehicle, chased after it and managed to arrest White.

Tupelo police charged him with armed robbery, kidnapping and felony taking of a motor vehicle. He’s being held in jail without bond.

