Tupelo police asking public to participate in video network

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department is asking citizens and businesses to participate in a surveillance camera network.
The overall goal is to provide investigators with surveillance footage in the event of an emergency or crime.
Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka published the following statement:
"The Tupelo Police Department and the City of Tupelo are working with our community to equip our area’s first responders with technology that enhances our ability to respond to emergencies.
Over the past several months TPD has been sharing with the community our goals for increased use of surveillance cameras, police body cameras, license plate readers, gunshot detectors, multimedia sources and even home/business security camera footage.
The technology that TPD is using to coordinate that data comes from a company called Fusus. This company specializes in unifying data streams from multiple sources.
A central goal of the Fusus system is integrating or registering home/business cameras with officials in the event of an emergency or crime. We are asking Tupelo citizens to consider joining the Fusus network.
There are 2 different levels of integration that homeowners/businesses can participate in.
- Level 1 is simply registering your camera systems existence with the Fusus. There is no connectivity with any outside system and none of your video feed is accessible to emergency services directly. What registering accomplishes is it allows officers to have a digital contact list of possible video evidence in a geographical area if a crime or incident occurs.
- Level 2 primarily allows businesses to purchase a Fusus Core (hardware) that, once installed, integrates their camera feed into the TPD Fusus system. This option has multiple levels of participation with owners of the property having final control over what video feeds are accessible and when.
The first concern most have expressed regarding police use of cameras is that of privacy. Attached is a letter to the editor of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal where I addressed some of those concerns in April 2023. As it relates to Fusus please understand that the citizen has total control over the amount of access that TPD would have regarding their camera footage.
Tupelo businesses interested in sharing their cameras or residents interested in registering their cameras, please visit connecttupelopolice.org."