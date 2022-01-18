 Skip to main content
Tupelo PD seek answers for weekend crimes

  • Updated
  • 0
Source: Tupelo Police Department

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are working to arrest the individuals responsible for several auto burglaries and thefts in Tupelo.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, the thefts reportedly happened during the weekend, Jan. 14-17.

Police received reports of auto burglaries in the areas of Lakeshire and Remington drives and North Madison Street.

An auto theft report was also made from Highland Circle.

Police believe the individuals responsible traveled in a white, four-door sedan and may have been armed.

The Tupelo Police Department provided the surveillance images shown.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

