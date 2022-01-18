Tupelo PD seek answers for weekend crimes

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are working to arrest the individuals responsible for several auto burglaries and thefts in Tupelo.
According to the Tupelo Police Department, the thefts reportedly happened during the weekend, Jan. 14-17.
Police received reports of auto burglaries in the areas of Lakeshire and Remington drives and North Madison Street.
An auto theft report was also made from Highland Circle.
Police believe the individuals responsible traveled in a white, four-door sedan and may have been armed.
The Tupelo Police Department provided the surveillance images shown.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.