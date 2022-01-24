 Skip to main content
Tupelo PD investigating check fraud

Tupelo Police Department badge

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are trying to locate the person responsible for check fraud.

According to a Dec. 23 police report, a check had been placed in the mail but never reached its destination.

Police say someone stole the check, altered and cashed it at a bank in Tupelo. Police did not identify the bank.

Police released two surveillance images of a woman whom they are seeking information about.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app.

