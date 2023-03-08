 Skip to main content
Tupelo murder suspect faces second-degree, not first-degree charge

  • Updated
Jaedin Hatchett

Jaedin Hatchett, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police charged a 22-year-old with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Montavious Clifton.

But why second-degree murder and not first-degree murder?

Jaedin Hatchett is accused of killing Clifton early Sunday night, March 5 at Cheers at Crosstown, a nightclub.

City prosecutor Richard Babb said detectives have video footage of several people beating Clifton inside the club.

Babb said footage shows Hatchett pistol-whipping Clifton.

That’s when the gun fired, he added. A bullet struck Clifton and he later died at the hospital.

Babb doesn’t believe Hatchett, who remains behind bars, intended to kill Clifton.

