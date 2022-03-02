Tupelo mayor chooses Kelly Elliott to be new fire chief

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan has chosen Kelly Elliott to be the city's new fire chief.
The City Council will have to confirm the hire.
Elliott currently serves as fire chief at the 172nd Airlift Wing at Thompson Field in Jackson. He was a Tupelo firefighter from 1995 to 1998.
“I highly recommend the appointment of Chief Kelly Elliott as Tupelo’s new Fire Chief,” the mayor said. “His extensive resume includes emergency management and training on the highest levels. He will provide our citizens an enormous amount of peace in any crisis event. We are fortunate to have a person with his credentials as one of our city leaders.”
Elliott is also a member of the Mississippi Air National Guard.
He and his wife are both natives of Pontotoc County.