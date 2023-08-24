 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tupelo man accused of kidnapping, raping women

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo police released information Wednesday about a kidnapping and rape arrest.

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Jones, 28, of Tupelo.

According to police, one victim filed a report on Aug. 16 and a second victim filed a report on Aug. 20.

They claimed an armed Jones held them against their will and sexually assaulted them.

Police provided no more details about the investigation.

Jones faces two counts of kidnapping and four counts of rape.

He’s being held in jail without bond.

Tags

Recommended for you