Tupelo man accused of kidnapping, raping women

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Tupelo police released information Wednesday about a kidnapping and rape arrest.
Police identified the suspect as Daniel Jones, 28, of Tupelo.
According to police, one victim filed a report on Aug. 16 and a second victim filed a report on Aug. 20.
They claimed an armed Jones held them against their will and sexually assaulted them.
Police provided no more details about the investigation.
Jones faces two counts of kidnapping and four counts of rape.
He’s being held in jail without bond.