 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tupelo man accused of head-butting officer

  • Updated
  • 0
William E. Westmoreland

William E. Westmoreland, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Tupelo man is accused of head-butting a police officer.

Tupelo Police arrested William Westmoreland, 43, on Monday, June 19 and charged him with simple assault on a police officer and felony possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly attacked a police officer who pulled him over in the South Gloster Street area for traffic violations.

Police claim Westmoreland tried to put the officer in a headlock and later head-butted the officer who was trying to fasten Westmoreland’s seatbelt.

He later bonded out of jail.

Recommended for you