Tupelo man accused of head-butting officer

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Tupelo man is accused of head-butting a police officer.
Tupelo Police arrested William Westmoreland, 43, on Monday, June 19 and charged him with simple assault on a police officer and felony possession of a controlled substance.
He allegedly attacked a police officer who pulled him over in the South Gloster Street area for traffic violations.
Police claim Westmoreland tried to put the officer in a headlock and later head-butted the officer who was trying to fasten Westmoreland’s seatbelt.
He later bonded out of jail.