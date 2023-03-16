Tupelo Lee Humane Society holds pet food donations monthly for low income families

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Food insecurity not only affects millions of Americans but millions of pets too.
The Tupelo Lee Humane Society (TLHS) is working to help people in those situations.
Employees distributed almost 500 pounds of donated pet food on Wednesday to local low income families.
They were allowed to collect a five-day supply of emergency food for up to four pets.
The food went quickly.
“Every donation that comes in here goes right out the door to pet owners that have animals that are in need and possibly in danger of starvation,” Director Paul Shane said. “I have to say I am surprised. I thought the food would go further. What we really need is more food from more places.”
TLHS holds donations like this every third Wednesday of each month, just for families in need.
Donations, especially for large dogs, are always greatly appreciated.
Donations should be delivered to the TLHS facility on Cliff Gookin Boulevard during business hours.