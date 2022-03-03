Tupelo kidnapping suspect in custody

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A suspect wanted for kidnapping in Tupelo is in custody.

According to the Lee County jail roster, Tupelo police arrested Rodney Fisher and booked him into the jail on Tuesday, March 1.

He faces grand larceny and kidnapping charges.

The arrest stems from a Nov. 9, 2021, armed robbery at an apartment on Nation Hills Drive.

Police said Morgan Fisher and Kayla Guerrero robbed a man at gunpoint and tied him up.

The victim described the women as guests.

Both women and Rodney Fisher then left with the victim's car, according to police.

Police already arrested the two women.