Tupelo hospital recognized first ambulance director

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Medical Center recognized its first director of ambulance service during a ceremony Wednesday morning, Feb. 9.
Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1967, Korean War veteran Bill Mears, was tasked with creating the ambulance service.
The Saltillo native, now 94, was given $500 to buy a station wagon and gutted it to accommodate a stretcher.
Prior to this, the Lee County Board of Supervisors contracted funeral homes to transport patients.
The hospital officially took over patient transport on April 3, 1968.